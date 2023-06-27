News you can trust since 1886
Dream Ribble Valley countryside mansion with 6 bedrooms, games room, tennis court, and fitted kitchen up for sale

This home is comfortably one of the North West’s finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

On the market for £1.6m with Fine & Country, this breathtaking Mellor property is nestle away in a gorgeous rural setting and boasts three acres of land. Inside, it has been finish to a stunning standard, offering everything a home owner could possibly want.

1. Saccary Lane

2. Saccary Lane

3. Saccary Lane

4. Saccary Lane

