Dream 4 bed Leyland family home with stylish kitchen diner and massive south facing garden up for sale

This charming Leyland property is an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £325,000 with Entwistle Green, this impeccable three-storey family home boasts an exceptional layout, large bedrooms, a family lounge with bay window, a stylish kitchen diner, and a huge south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Rhoden Road, Leyland, PR26 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

