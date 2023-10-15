Dream 4 bed Leyland family home with stylish kitchen diner and massive south facing garden up for sale
This charming Leyland property is an eye-catcher.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £325,000 with Entwistle Green, this impeccable three-storey family home boasts an exceptional layout, large bedrooms, a family lounge with bay window, a stylish kitchen diner, and a huge south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
