Dream 4 bed detached Freckleton family home with lovely garden and country kitchen up for sale
This lovely detached home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
On the market for £450,000 with Express Estate Agency, this charming and unique four-bed Freckleton property features large bedrooms (three of which have en suites) as well as a modern fitted kitchen with utility, a conservatory, and a breathtaking bucolic garden to three sides. Take a look around...
