Detached 5 bed Preston family mansion with games room, open plan kitchen, landscaped garden and annexe for sale

This is a spectacular home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:10 GMT

On the market for £725,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this spectacular 5 bed detached Hutton home features a games room, a generous dining room, a utility room, a luxury kitchen diner with island unit, huge bedrooms including a main with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, and a stunning landscaped garden in which you will find an adjoining one-bed annexe. Take a look around...

