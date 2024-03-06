Deceptively spacious 3 bed, 3 storey detached Fulwood home with fitted kitchen & landscaped garden for sale

This home is a picture of chrome and silver, with an abundance of space and potential.

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:05 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £310,000 with Farrell Heywroth, this 3 bed detached Fulwood family home is deceptively big, boasting three floors, a modern lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a south-facing landscaped garden. Take a look around... Sign up for our free newsletters now

Related topics:PropertyLancashire