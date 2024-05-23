Cracking 4 bed detached Hesketh Bank new build open plan family home south facing garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:34 BST

Set over three floors, this gorgeous and modern family new build is a cracking piece of real estate.

On the market for offers in excess of £324,950 with Ben Rose, this 4-bed detached Hesketh Bank home features a spacious lounge with dual aspect windows, a downstairs WC, a modern open plan kitchen diner, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a south-facing garden.

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Wow, I think this chain free 3 bed Ingol bungalow with classic countryside design & massive garden has it all

I found the cheapest family home in Lancashire, a 3 bed Darwen cul de sac property for sale for £30,000

Tranquil 4 bed Preston country home perfect for growing family with slick design and spacious garden for sale

I love how it exudes modern elegance: supreme 5 bed detached Longton home with stunning garden for sale

I'm blown away... spectacular 7 bed Preston mansion with bar, games room, and 2 AirBnBs on the market

1. Carr Heyes Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Carr Heyes Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Carr Heyes Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Carr Heyes Drive (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireHesketh BankPrestonMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.