Cosy two-bed Freckleton home with open-plan design and landscaped garden yours for bargain price
This home’s a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
This property would be ideal for a first-time buyer, featuring a wonderful layout and a fitted kitchen, as well as a truly gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...
