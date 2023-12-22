News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Cosy Ribchester family home with fireplaces, beams, modern fitted kitchen, and private garden for sale

This two-bed Ribchester terraced home deftly combines classic features with the amenities of modern living to great effect.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:16 GMT

On the market for £280,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this cosy two-bed terraced Ribchester home is the definition of classic, featuring old school stone features, welcoming living spaces, a spacious kitchen, lovely bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for the dream-home? Check these other local properties out...

Downton Abbey-style 4 bed Lancashire countryside Georgian mansion with uber modern interior and huge garden for sale

Incredible million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period mansion with bar, games room, and two apartments on the market

Unique 5 bed modern Goosnargh family home with open plan layout, underfloor heating, and huge garden up for sale

1. Church Street, Ribchester, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Church Street, Ribchester, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Church Street, Ribchester, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Church Street, Ribchester, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireHousing market