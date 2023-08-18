News you can trust since 1886
Cosy classic 2 bed Chorley cottage with period features, natural light, exposed beams, and secluded garden up for sale

This recently refurbished property is about as cosy as cottages come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £200,000 with Strike, this two-bed terraced Chorley home features wood flooring, period features, oak worktops in the charming kitchen, large living spaces with plenty of natural light, exposed beams and stonework, a multi-stove burner in the living room, and a private rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with modern design and sprawling gardens on the market

Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain

Glamourous 4 bed Penwortham family home with fitted kitchen, landscaped garden, and salon up for sale

