Cosy 3 bed Preston city centre family home with luxury modern kitchen and 2 living rooms up for sale

Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 09:19 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £225,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position. Take a look around...

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

