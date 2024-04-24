Comfortable and convenient 3 bed detached Chorley village bungalow on tranquil cul de sac on the market

This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Astley Village, Chorley.

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £274,995 with Ben Rose, this lovely 3-bed detached Chorley bungalow features a modern fitted kitchen with plenty of space, a spacious lounge, large bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom, a single detached garage, and a large private rear garden with patio and lawn.

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

Take a look around...

Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...

'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market

"I'm in love with that garden": 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with ultra modern design for sale

'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale

1. Wymundsley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Wymundsley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Wymundsley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Wymundsley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyLancashirePrestonMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.