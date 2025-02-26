Classic modern 4 bed Fulwood family home with 2 storey rear extension and open play layout hits the market

Spacious, detached, modern, and well-situated - this place has it all.

On the market for £425,000 with Purple Bricks, this large Fulwood family home is not only well-positioned in a sought-after area of Preston, but it is also spacious, well-designed, and boasts a flexible layout perfect for contemporary family life to boot.

Featuring a double-storey rear extension, this home is ideally located near local amenities such as shops, public transport, Royal Preston Hospital and major motorway links, and is just a short trip away from the city centre whilst also being nicely tranquil and secluded.

Inside, the home boasts an entrance porch, a bright hallway, a family lounge ideal for family film nights, a large kitchen/diner with modern features, a ground floor WC, and an additional family reception room to the rear.

Heading upstairs, the new owners will be able to enjoy use of four good-sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom and a shower en suite off the main bedroom, whilst the whole home has gas central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout.

Externally, the home has a private, enclosed rear garden with a lawn and patio seating area as well as a driveway and garage to the front, providing ample off-road parking, making this lovely home the true all-round package.

Take a look around...

Foregate (Credit: Purple Bricks)

