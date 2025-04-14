Classic character meets modern interior design in this charming 2 bed Broughton barn conversion for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:58 BST

Retaining many traditional features, this home captures the essence of countryside living, while still catering to modern needs.

On the market for £194,950 with Holdens Estate Agents, this unique 2 bed Broughton is not only situated in a picturesque semi-rural setting, but blends traditional character with modern comforts.

Ideal for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle without straying far from the amenities of Preston, the home is set within a quaint courtyard that enhances its rustic appeal, with the property itself offering a thoughtfully-designed layout with a cosy lounge complete with a wood-burning stove perfect for relaxing evenings.

Heading further into the home, the functional galley kitchen provides practical space for cooking, while the downstairs bathroom is neatly appointed. Heading upstairs, the two well-proportioned bedrooms offer comfort and tranquillity, making the home an inviting retreat either for permanent living or as a holiday getaway.

A small rear garden adds outdoor charm, and parking for two vehicles ensures convenience, while the unique blend of old and new makes this barn conversion particularly appealing to buyers seeking characterful accommodation in a peaceful location.

With its attractive setting, blend of traditional and modern features, and potential to be used either as a family home or even as a lovely holiday let, this property presents a wonderful opportunity for homeowners or investors alike.

Take a look around...

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Holdens Estate Agents)

