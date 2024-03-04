News you can trust since 1886
Classic 3 bed Victorian Blackburn family home with stylish interior & landscaped garden with bar up for sale

This gorgeous Victorian home is a charmer with the stunning garden to match.

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Stones Young, this charming 3 bed terraced Wilpshire home is lovely, featuring spacious living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, gardens to the front and rear, large double bedrooms, and a truly stunning rear garden with outdoor bar area. Take a look around...

1. Whalley Road (Credit: Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents)

2. Whalley Road (Credit: Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents)

3. Whalley Road (Credit: Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents)

4. Whalley Road (Credit: Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents)

