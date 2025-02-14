On the market for £180,000 with Tiger Sales and Lettings, this well-presented four-bedroom mid-terrace house is located in a sought-after residential area close to schools and boasts gas central heating, double glazing, and generous room sizes.

The ground floor comprises two spacious reception rooms, a large kitchen with a utility room and a WC. The first floor includes four bedrooms and a modern 4-piece family bathroom. The property also boasts a garden-fronted exterior with a paved rear patio garden.

The lounge has a log burner and bay window, while the dining room is equally well-sized. The kitchen offers fitted units, ceramic sink, and French doors leading to the garden. The upstairs bedrooms are comfortable, with large windows and central heating.

The bathroom includes a free-standing bath, shower cubicle, and vanity hand basin. External space includes a front garden with artificial grass and a rear garden with a water tap.

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

