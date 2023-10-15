News you can trust since 1886
Bespoke 5 bed modern Goosnargh family home with open plan layout, underfloor heating, and huge garden up for sale

This home is described as being ‘a credit to its current owners’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £500,000 with Entwistle Green, this magnificent five-bed semi-detached home in Goosnargh is the epitome of modern living, featuring a huge driveway, a home gym, a family lounge with a multi-fuel burner, a large open-plan family room, a modern bespoke fitted kitchen, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, spacious bedrooms with stunning views, and a large private garden as well as a garage. Take a look around...

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

1. Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo: Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Mill Lane, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

