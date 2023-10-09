Bespoke 4 bed detached Whittingham new build family home with massive landscaped garden on the market
On the market for £550,000 with Vanessa Daley Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached countryside home is all about the garden, but also boasts a spacious dining kitchen, large bedrooms, an integral garage, and solar panels. But the garden is the showstopper: a sprawling landscaped space with patio areas, BBQ and outdoor kitchen, a pergola, lawns, and water features. Take a look around...
