Bespoke 4 bed detached Whittingham new build family home with massive landscaped garden on the market

This stunning bespoke home was built in 2019 by a local builder.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST

On the market for £550,000 with Vanessa Daley Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached countryside home is all about the garden, but also boasts a spacious dining kitchen, large bedrooms, an integral garage, and solar panels. But the garden is the showstopper: a sprawling landscaped space with patio areas, BBQ and outdoor kitchen, a pergola, lawns, and water features. Take a look around...

The Stables, Preston, PR3 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

1. The Stables, Preston, PR3 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

The Stables, Preston, PR3 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estate Agents)

