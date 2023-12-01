Bargain of the year: Preston flat for sale at auction on the market for ultra low price of less than family car
On the market for the astonishing bargain price of just £30,000 with Strike, this one-bed Grange flat is up for sale via auction and features a semi open-plan living arrangement, a security system, plenty of storage, and a bathroom with a tub. Take a look around...
