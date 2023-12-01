News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bargain of the year: Preston flat for sale at auction on the market for ultra low price of less than family car

This home could be yours for less than the price of a new family car.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:51 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT

On the market for the astonishing bargain price of just £30,000 with Strike, this one-bed Grange flat is up for sale via auction and features a semi open-plan living arrangement, a security system, plenty of storage, and a bathroom with a tub. Take a look around...

Also up for sale locally...

Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Unique 3 bed Preston cul de sac bungalow with modern fitted kitchen and huge garden on the market chain free

Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

1. Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

2. Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

3. Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

4. Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Grange Avenue, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Prestonlongridge