Renovated 3 bed detached Penwortham family home with fitted kitchen, annexe, and landscaped garden up for sale
This renovated home has been finished to a stunning high standard throughout.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with Roberts & Co., this gorgeous three-bed detached Penwortham family home features spacious bedrooms, exceptional living spaces, a modern fitted kitchen, an annexe offering additional living, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...
