Old school classic 3 bed Longton manor house with games room, bar, and south facing garden up for sale

This former farmhouse is all about old school style.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £575,000 with Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents, this grand three-bed detached Longton home is a classic, featuring a wonderful finish throughout, log burners, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a formal dining room, a games room with a bar, a main bedroom with en suite, a converted loft room, and a south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Chapel Lane, Longton, Preston, PR4 (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

