Old school classic 3 bed Longton manor house with games room, bar, and south facing garden up for sale
This former farmhouse is all about old school style.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £575,000 with Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents, this grand three-bed detached Longton home is a classic, featuring a wonderful finish throughout, log burners, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a formal dining room, a games room with a bar, a main bedroom with en suite, a converted loft room, and a south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Colourful fairytale 4 bed detached Tudor style family home with secluded classic Lancashire garden up for sale
Page 1 of 7