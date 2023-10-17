News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Bargain 3 bed Preston family home full of potential and perfect for first time buyers up for sale

This home is perfect for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

On the market for £145,000 with Kingsway, this spacious three-bed semi-detached Preston family home is not only available chain free, but features a welcoming family living room, a spacious kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private garden. Take a look around...

Still looking for that forever home? Check out these local properties on the market…

Million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period manor house with bar, games room, and two apartments for sale

Renovated 3 bed Whittle le Woods cottage with spacious interior and modern fitted kitchen up for sale

Eye catching 4 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with unique modern design and landscaped garden up for sale

Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Ronaldsway, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshton