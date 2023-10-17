Bargain 3 bed Preston family home full of potential and perfect for first time buyers up for sale
This home is perfect for first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
On the market for £145,000 with Kingsway, this spacious three-bed semi-detached Preston family home is not only available chain free, but features a welcoming family living room, a spacious kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private garden. Take a look around...
