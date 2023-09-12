News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 3 bed Leyland home with modern design ideal for first time buyers on the market for cut price

This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £170,000 with Ben Rose, this charming three-bed end-of-terrace Farington home is ideal for first-time buyers, boasting cosy and welcoming living spaces, a modern finish, and a rear yard garden. Take a look around...

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

Stanifield Lane, Farington, Leyland

