Bargain 3 bed Leyland home with modern design ideal for first time buyers on the market for cut price
This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £170,000 with Ben Rose, this charming three-bed end-of-terrace Farington home is ideal for first-time buyers, boasting cosy and welcoming living spaces, a modern finish, and a rear yard garden. Take a look around...
