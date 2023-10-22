Bargain 2 bed Preston family home with spacious interior and huge private garden on the market
Talk about a potential bargain...
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £110,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this bargain two-bed end-of-terrace Preston home is ideal for a first-time buyer, featuring a spacious interior and large gardens. Take a look around...
