Bargain 2 bed Leyland family home with cosy interior and stunning garden on the market for cut price
This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited, this lovely 2 bed semi-detached Leyland home is perfect for any first-time buyers or new parents looking for a little more space on a budget. Boasting a modern interior and a spacious garden, this home is a charmer. Take a look around...
