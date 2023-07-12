News you can trust since 1886
Bargain 2 bed Leyland family home with cosy interior and stunning garden on the market for cut price

This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £180,000 with Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited, this lovely 2 bed semi-detached Leyland home is perfect for any first-time buyers or new parents looking for a little more space on a budget. Boasting a modern interior and a spacious garden, this home is a charmer. Take a look around...

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited)

1. Kennett Drive

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited) Photo: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited)

2. Kennett Drive

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited) Photo: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited)

3. Kennett Drive

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited) Photo: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited)

4. Kennett Drive

Kennett Drive, Leyland PR25 (Credit: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited) Photo: Curtis Law Estate Agents Limited

