On the market for offers in excess of £145,000 with Let Property Sales & Management, this 1-bed Winckley Square apartment represents a great buy-to-let opportunity, ideal for investors seeking to expand their portfolio.

Featuring a spacious bedroom and lounge as well as a modern kitchen and large bathroom, this home is not only within walking distance of Winckley Square, but also boasts parking spaces to boot.

Currently generating an annual gross income of £10,200, this home has long-term tenants in place who have resided in the property for several years, who have consistently paid rent, and who have no desire to move, meaning that this property promises steady and reliable rental income.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss...

1 . Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) | Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Photo Sales

2 . Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) | Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Photo Sales

3 . Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) | Winckley Square (Credit: Let Property Sales & Management) Photo Sales