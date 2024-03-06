On the market for £475,000 with Proctors, this spacious and modern semi-detached Darwen home features an elegant lounge with a wood burner, a fitted kitchen, an outside garden room, large bedrooms including a master with an en suite, and a huge landscaped garden. Take a look around...
