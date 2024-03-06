Astonishing 4 bed Darwen property with modern design, open plan fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden for sale

This home certainly boasts plenty more than meets the eye...

By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:42 GMT

On the market for £475,000 with Proctors, this spacious and modern semi-detached Darwen home features an elegant lounge with a wood burner, a fitted kitchen, an outside garden room, large bedrooms including a master with an en suite, and a huge landscaped garden. Take a look around...

1. Sunnyhurst Lane (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

2. Sunnyhurst Lane (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

3. Sunnyhurst Lane (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

4. Sunnyhurst Lane (Credit: Proctors Estate Agency)

