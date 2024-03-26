Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse ideal for renovation project with 65 acres of pristine countryside for sale

Hoardsall Farm is a tranquil and unique property nestled in an secluded elevated hillside position.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £1.65m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Londridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential: accessed via a private track overlooking uninterrupted open countryside, this piece of real estate includes a traditional stone built farmhouse, an impressive and extensive range of traditional stone barns, and about 65 Acres (26.3 Ha) of grassland in a ring fence of the farm yard. Take a look around...

Hoardsall Farm, Lower Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2YN (Credit: SHP Valuers)

