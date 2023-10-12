Affordable 3 bed, 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and suntrap garden for sale for bargain price
On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Strike, this three-bed, three-storey terraced Lea home features a generous sitting room with plenty of natural light and patio doors onto the garden, a modern kitchen with dishwasher, spacious double bedrooms, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, two allocated parking spaces, and a low-maintenance garden with decking. Take a look around...
