Affordable 3 bed, 3 storey Preston family home with modern design and suntrap garden for sale for bargain price

This home is described as being ‘a great fit for someone looking for an affordable first home that’s also a sound investment’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Strike, this three-bed, three-storey terraced Lea home features a generous sitting room with plenty of natural light and patio doors onto the garden, a modern kitchen with dishwasher, spacious double bedrooms, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, two allocated parking spaces, and a low-maintenance garden with decking. Take a look around...

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Ashton Bank Way, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

