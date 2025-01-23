Absolutely massive 8 bed fixer-upper Blackpool home on Central Drive for sale for incredibly low price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 15:24 BST

There really only is one thing to say about this place: 8 bedrooms!

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this Blackpool property is bursting with potential.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A spacious eight bedroom terraced home, it may be in need of a real personal touch to bring it back to life, but given that it’s on the market chain free it’s ripe for converting into a real dream home.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

If anyone wants to take it on as a project, they’ll find a property with a lovely east-facing front garden and a west-facing rear garden which gets plenty of sunlight.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Inside, the home boasts oodles of space meaning that this home could be perfect for a large student let or even a home for a large family looking to make sure everyone has their own room!

Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss...

Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

1. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

2. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

3. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

4. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyBlackpoolLove YourMoneyfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice