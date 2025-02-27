On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with Red Rose, this impressive six-bed Leyland property is the dictionary definition of a spacious modern home, boasting not only a huge floorplan, but a functional and flexible layout as well.

Offered with no chain, this home has also only had one single owner since it was built, meaning that it has been a beloved home for quite some time. It is also set back from the road and surrounded by established trees, giving it an air of quiet seclusion.

With a spacious driveway leading past the large front lawn and up to the double garage, the home begins with a welcoming entrance hall, from which you can access the family lounge, the dining room, and the home study.

The dual-aspect lounge and dining room are both of considerable size and have sliding patio doors opening onto the rear garden - both also have brick fireplaces, too. The study overlooks the garden as well, while the modern breakfast kitchen consists of light oak units, granite worktops, and plenty of space for appliances.

Heading upstairs, the main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom, while the further five bedrooms are all spacious and are complimented by a family bathroom and separate shower room. But we’re not done there - there’s also a first-floor reception room too.

The rear garden is - as you’d expect - very specious, featuring a laid lawn, established shrubbery, a patio, and side access, while the aforementioned double garage itself has liggting, power, and an electric door.

