Our area is blessed with an abundance of good schools, green fields, great shops and fantastic job opportunities.
But where is the best place to live?
We asked readers to give us their opinion on where is the best place to live in and around Preston, South Ribble and Chorley, and hundreds of people responded – with the same places being named time after time.
What do the experts say?
Take a look at the list of some of your recommendations by clicking the pages below.
1. Preston Docks
Preston Docks has a wealth of apartments as well as family housing, combined with shopping, eating and leisure activities.
There's even a ski-slope and leisure lake development planned for Wall End Road.
According to uklocalarea.com, the area is better than 68 per cent of all areas in England for crime. Photo: Catherine Musgrove
2. Broadgate, Preston
A historic neighbourhood, largely with townhouses and terraces, this area benefits from close proximity to Avenham and Miller Parks, the River Ribble, the Continental pub, and is within walking distance of Preston city centre and Penwortham.
According to uklocalarea.com, Broadgate is better for employment than 39 per cent of other areas in England. Photo: Google
3. Clayton-le-Woods
A large village in the borough of Chorley, Clayton-le-Woods boasts six primary schools, a library, a sports centre, Asda and Lidl supermarkets, as well as Cuerden Valley Park and easy access to the motorway network. Photo: Google
4. Ashton
Ashton was highly rated by several readers. Lee Felton said: "Ashton, lovely area" and Brian Giltrow said: "I was born in Ashton and think it’s great."
The area, which has a large park, benefits from good primary and secondary schools, easy access to shops and eateries, and has also been home to well-known faces.
The actor Kenny Baker lived just off Pedders Lane, footballer Chris Ward was born in Ashton, as was the actress Maggie Ollerenshaw, who featured in Open All Hours.
According to uklocalarea.com in terms of education statistics, Ashton is better than 58 per cent of areas in England. Photo: Google