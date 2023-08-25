4 . Ashton

Ashton was highly rated by several readers. Lee Felton said: "Ashton, lovely area" and Brian Giltrow said: "I was born in Ashton and think it’s great." The area, which has a large park, benefits from good primary and secondary schools, easy access to shops and eateries, and has also been home to well-known faces. The actor Kenny Baker lived just off Pedders Lane, footballer Chris Ward was born in Ashton, as was the actress Maggie Ollerenshaw, who featured in Open All Hours. According to uklocalarea.com in terms of education statistics, Ashton is better than 58 per cent of areas in England. Photo: Google