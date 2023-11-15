News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

27 long lost historic retro pictures of Preston people in 1950, from North End's Sir Tom Finney to workers and holidaymakers

Take a trip dowm memory lane.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

And, in this case, it’s a very long a winding lane indeed, as today’s retro picture gallery takes us all the way back to 1950. A different time altogether, 1950 is now 73 years in the past, meaning that a five-year-old just starting to make memories of that time would now be almost 80. Check out our best archive images of that heady era.

Still fancy some more retro? Check out these recent pieces…

Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years

21 old school retro pictures of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the ages, from the 1960s to the 1990s

33 old school historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1974, from North End and bands to politics and trains

This picture was sent in by Bob Scanlan (Scanny) Higginson St Football lads Scene was in Higginson street,Preston in 1950 football lads. Bob Scanlan,Jimmy Lee,Jackie Norris,Ronnie Townson,Tommy Dorbigan.

1. 1950 Preston people

This picture was sent in by Bob Scanlan (Scanny) Higginson St Football lads Scene was in Higginson street,Preston in 1950 football lads. Bob Scanlan,Jimmy Lee,Jackie Norris,Ronnie Townson,Tommy Dorbigan. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of ladies who were all from the "Stores and Supply Department", and working at Strand Road, Preston, before setting off on a days outing to Blackpool. Some of the others in the photograph were: Judy Gregson; Barbara Gray, and Sylvia Barker.

2. 1950 Preston people

A group of ladies who were all from the "Stores and Supply Department", and working at Strand Road, Preston, before setting off on a days outing to Blackpool. Some of the others in the photograph were: Judy Gregson; Barbara Gray, and Sylvia Barker. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
This picture was sent in by David Simpson from Fulwood, Preston it shows a Dance in Preston around 1950 include Brian Robinson, John Wreford, Michael Higginson and Joyce Hargreaves.

3. 1950 Preston people

This picture was sent in by David Simpson from Fulwood, Preston it shows a Dance in Preston around 1950 include Brian Robinson, John Wreford, Michael Higginson and Joyce Hargreaves. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
This picture was sent in by Mr A Fazackerley from Penwortham, Preston. It shows his sister Sheila Fazackerley (now Tyrer) who was a Sunday school teacher at Barlow Street methodist. This was her class.

4. 1950 Preston people

This picture was sent in by Mr A Fazackerley from Penwortham, Preston. It shows his sister Sheila Fazackerley (now Tyrer) who was a Sunday school teacher at Barlow Street methodist. This was her class. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston