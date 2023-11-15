27 long lost historic retro pictures of Preston people in 1950, from North End's Sir Tom Finney to workers and holidaymakers
And, in this case, it’s a very long a winding lane indeed, as today’s retro picture gallery takes us all the way back to 1950. A different time altogether, 1950 is now 73 years in the past, meaning that a five-year-old just starting to make memories of that time would now be almost 80. Check out our best archive images of that heady era.
