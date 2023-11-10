33 old school historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1974, from North End and bands to politics and trains

2 . Preston in 1974

Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part Photo: RETRO