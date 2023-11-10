News you can trust since 1886
25 brilliant retro pictures of old school early 1990s Preston, from Princess Diana and North End to baseball

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT

… to early ‘90s Preston. For many, the ‘90s were a truly peak era, representing the height of fashion, music, and culture. Check out our best retro archive images from that heady era.

1. Early 1990s Preston

An assembled crowd of teenage girls gathered outside Preston's Rock FM radio station to catch a glimpse of the hottest new boy band on the block... Take That! They dropped in to town to promote their second single, Promises Photo: RETRO

2. Early 1990s Preston

Princess Diana visits Preston in January 1993 Photo: RETRO

3. Early 1990s Preston

Revellers ring in the New Year on Preston Flag Market - recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO

4. Early 1990s Preston

Six apprentices at British Aerospace in Warton, near Preston, potted the black for charity when they rook part in a 24-hour snooker marathon. They managed to raise £700 in sponsorship and collections and will hand the cash to the NSPCC. The players are pictured, left to right: David Hiles, Colin Whalley, Mark Murray, Mark Jackson, Martin Joyce and Russell Apsinall Photo: RETRO

