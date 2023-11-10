25 brilliant retro pictures of old school early 1990s Preston, from Princess Diana and North End to baseball

4 . Early 1990s Preston

Six apprentices at British Aerospace in Warton, near Preston, potted the black for charity when they rook part in a 24-hour snooker marathon. They managed to raise £700 in sponsorship and collections and will hand the cash to the NSPCC. The players are pictured, left to right: David Hiles, Colin Whalley, Mark Murray, Mark Jackson, Martin Joyce and Russell Apsinall Photo: RETRO