News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

24 mouth watering retro pictures of Preston's top fish and chip shops from the 1990s and 2000s

Who doesn’t love a chippy?
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

Home to some of the best chippies around, Preston can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk an source a good old fashioned chippy tea. But, delving into the past somewhat, what about the ‘90s ad ‘00s chippies from our childhoods? See if you remember a few of these… plus some are still going strong.

While you’re here, why not check out some of our other retro/fish and chip-related pieces?

Two Lancashire chippies named among UK's best in National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

The 27 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars in Preston down the decades as decided by readers

35 mind blowing retro pictures of Preston back in the 1960s, from old school cars and trains to famous landmarks

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins

1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement

2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy

3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington

4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonHomeLancashire