The Fleece Inn which dates back to the early 1700s, has been allowed to fall into a poor condition by owners Greene King, with paint flaking off windows, stained rendering, rusting metal work and rotting woodwork.

The pub, in Liverpool Road, is part of Penwortham’s Conservation Area, next to the town’s iconic water tower and Rawsthorne Road, and is a central part of the emerging ‘Penwortham Strip’, featuring bars, coffee shops and restaurants.

Penwortham Councillor David Howarth has called for something to be done about the pub’s appearance.

He said: "It does seem a great shame, given all the effort other businesses in the area have gone to, to improve the offer locally.

"For the brewery to let it (the pub) fall into wrack and ruin when the strip is such an upcoming area, isn't right."

He added: “It's an iconic building next to the Water Tower. It's ruining the ambience of the district centre and ruining the conservation area."

Why is it Grade II listed and who is responsible for the upkeep?

The pub and it’s attached cottage and workshop were listed by Historic England in May 1976.

The building is constructed in brick, with roughcast cream render and has been altered significantly over time, but is said to be characteristic of the area once known as Penwortham End.

Outside the entrance in Liverpool Road, steps from when the pub was a coach house can still be seen.

According to Historic England’s website: “There is no statutory obligation upon the owner of a listed building to keep their property in a good state of repair, although it is usually in their interest to do so. However, local authorities can take action to secure the repair of a listed building when concerned about its continued conservation”.

Coun Howarth suggested that due to the pub’s listing in the Penwortham Conservation Area, concerns over the upkeep could become a South Ribble Borough Council issue, and enforcement action could be a possibility.

What do Greene King say?

Greene King have vowed to ‘transform’ the pub and say they’ve put in for planning permission for work.