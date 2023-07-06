Bosses at The Plough in Preston Road, Grimsargh, are seeking permission to build three timber-covered structures and one open pergola in the beer garden.

In a letter to Preston City Council, applicant Chris Brown said: "The Plough is a busy pub/restaurant that hosts many functions, such as funerals.

The Plough, Grimsargh

"It is proposed to build a 12x6m timber building with an attached open pergola to use as extra seating when the main restaurant is busy and as a stand-alone function room which is more private to host funerals etc.

"The other timber structures will be used as cover for seating for patrons except the 5x8m covered pergola which will be used to park their catering trailer under.

"The structures will create extra seating and be an attractive outdoor area"

The proposal does not affect the current bin store area. Waste bins would also be provided in the garden area for patrons to use.

Plans of what the log cabins would look like. They would be fitted with outdoor heaters.

Historic pub

The Plough Inn was built in 1785 as a farm and became a coaching stop and was eventually licensed as an Inn in 1823. It was under the control of the squire until 1831.

It was also used for inquests on occasions and as a ticket office for trains of the Longridge line until the new railway station was built across the road in 1870.