The Post has revealed that the early 18th century pub – which is Grade II-listed and in a conservation area – is looking worse for wears, with flaking paint, stained render, rotting woodwork and rusty metal.

Local councillor David Howarth described it as “ruining the ambience of the district centre and ruining the conservation area."

What are the brewery going to do?

The Fleece Inn, Penwortham

A spokesperson for Greene King said: "We are currently in the process of carrying out some repairs at The Fleece, and have further investment planned to update and transform this Grade II listed pub.

"We've recently submitted a planning application which we are waiting a decision on before we can start this planned refurbishment, and look forward to breathing a new lease of life into this much-loved local pub."

Historic England

The pub and it’s attached cottage and workshop were listed by Historic England in May 1976.

The building needs attention

The building is constructed in brick, with roughcast cream render and has been altered significantly over time, but is said to be characteristic of the area once known as Penwortham End.

Outside the entrance in Liverpool Road, steps from when the pub was a coach house can still be seen.

There is no statutory obligation upon the owner of a listed building to keep their property in a good state of repair, although local authorities can take action to secure the repair of a listed building when concerned about its continued conservation.