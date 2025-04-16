Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beloved Lancashire family-owned supermarket chain Booths has revealed a brand new range of slow-cooked meats.

Promising customers a classically delicious meal without the hassle, Booths has launched a new slow-cooked meat range, offering a selection of tender, flavourful meat which can be cooked in as little as 30 minutes.

Ideal for anyone on a time crunch who still wants a high quality and tasty meal, the family-owned brand’s new range is designed to provide customers across Lancashire and the North home-cooked meals which can fit around a busy lifestyle.

“We’re delighted with our great new range of slow cooked meals,” said Alice Collier, Booths’ Brand Product Developer. “We’ve really taken our time to perfect each flavour combination to make sure there is something that everyone will enjoy.

“We understand that nowadays it can be difficult to always cook from scratch so we wanted to provide our customers with something that’s just as good as homemade, as what they can pick up from Booths that helps with busy lifestyles.”

Taking inspiration from crowd-pleasing family favourites and boasting a broad range of world flavours, marinades, and meats, the new Booths range includes classic lamb with mint gravy, spicy jerk marinated chicken thighs, and sensational beef brisket with Asian inspired ginger and garlic glaze.

The full selection will be available in all stores until 6th May and is as follows:

Slow Cooked British Beef Brisket With Asian Inspired Ginger & Garlic Glaze

Slow Cooked British Beef Brisket With Red Onion & Ale Gravy

Slow Cooked British Gammon Joint With Sweet Hot Honey & Orange Glaze

Slow Cooked British Pulled Pork With Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce

Slow Cooked British Lamb Henry With Mint Gravy

Slow Cooked British Lamb Shoulder With Middle Eastern Inspired Harissa Sauce

Slow Cooked Jerk Marinated British Chicken Thighs With Spicy Jerk Gravy

Slow Cooked British Pork Rack Of Ribs With Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce

Slow Cooked British Chicken Wings With Spicy Buffalo Sauce

