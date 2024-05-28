Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Britannia was recently named the best pub in the county but did it live up to its name?

The Britannia Tap & Grill is a pub and steakhouse located on Haslingden Old Road in Oswaldtwistle.

The pub was recently named Lancashire Pub of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2024 just a year after its sister establishment The White Bull, located just down the road, scooped the same prize.

Its traditional pub feel mixed with classy décor and a twist on classic pub food are its main drawing points as customers flock to try their menu.