News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Watch how to make a really easy 4-ingredient mousse for National Strawberry Day

Whip up these easy and delicious mousse to celebrate National Strawberry Day.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tuesday, February 27 marks National Strawberry Day!

People across the country will indulge in a variety of strawberry-themed treats today, from classic fresh strawberries and cream to jams, smoothies and more!

How to make an easy 4-ingredient strawberry mousseHow to make an easy 4-ingredient strawberry mousse
How to make an easy 4-ingredient strawberry mousse

Looking for a tasty way to make the most of these succulent and sweet summer berries?

Watch the video above to find out how to make a really easy 4-ingredient strawberry mousse.

All you need is fresh strawberries, mini marshmallows, some caster sugar and double cream!

Related topics:Video