Located on the site of a former hair salon at 133 Friargate, Vyne Bar & Kitchen will open for business on Wednesday, March 8.

Who are the people behind it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison already own and operate numerous bars in Preston including Lonely People Cocktail Bar, Winckley Street and In:Libra on Friargate.

Vyne Bar & Kitchen is set to open in Preston this week, specialising in small plates, cocktails and international wines.

With over 20 years of hospitality experience between them, the pair moved to Preston in 2017 and have opened venues nearly every year since.

Why are they launching a new restaurant?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serena and Paul explained: “We thought it was fantastic opportunity to open a late night bar and kitchen in the heart of Preston city centre. We are really excited about the location due to the upcoming pedestrianisation of Friargate. In the Summer we can't wait to utilise the outdoor area.

“Our regular customer's in Lonely People Cocktail Bar often asked and mentioned about serving food, but we always had limitations. However Friargate seemed the right space and now we've got enough space to finally have a kitchen, which will allow us to develop our cocktail menu's as well. When the demand is there we've future plans to open a boutique hotel in the city centre.

More staff members at Vyne

"As a whole the future development of Preston is looking promising and we already have some great existing independent businesses in the centre. These independents are what give Preston its vibrancy so we need to keep pushing for more and work together as a city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you expect from Vyne?

Serena and Paul said: “Vyne will be modern, stylish bar specialising in small plates, creative cocktails and international wines. Open Wednesday to Sunday, and on Sunday's we shall open for Sunday roasts.

The Vyne kitchen ill be ran by Head Chef Adam James Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus is on delivering high quality food, wines and cocktails. We are looking to be holding some interesting music events in collaboration with our space next door In:Libra. Jazz, live dj's, food and a monthly wine club. We have a lot of plans ahead which will hopefully get people excited about eating and drinking out in Preston.”

The interior was designed by Serena and Paul themselves, and the connection with Lonely People is noticeable, as it replicas elements of a similar style.

Who is the head chef?

Head Chef Adam James Bennett found his love for food when cooking with his grandfather at a young age. He started his training, age 15, alongside his older brother (Andrew Bennett owner of the Travellers Rest, Euxton) at the Yew Tree Marco Pierre White restaurant. Since then he has worked all around the world, including in America, Spain and Morocco, where he was the private chef for the Moroccan King. Adam’s latest position was as senior Sous Chef at Marco Pierre White’s English House in Singapore, alongside his brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad