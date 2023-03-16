News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
1 hour ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
11 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
11 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
12 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
16 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

Vyne: 12 pictures inside Preston's newest bar and restaurant

Take a look inside the newest restrauant to open in Preston City Centre.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 08:23 GMT

Last Friday (March 10), Vyne opened on Friargate, promising to be a modern bar specialising in small plates, cocktails, international wines and sunday roasts.

Yesterday, the Post shared pictures of Vyne’s delicious looking menu, but now it is time to take a look inside the venue itself.

The interior was designed by owners Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison, and the style is similar to that of one of their other Lonely People Cocktail Bar.

Head Chef Adam Bennett with Chef Apprentice Maise Morgan and freshly prepared bread.

1. Inside Vyne

Head Chef Adam Bennett with Chef Apprentice Maise Morgan and freshly prepared bread. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Part of the main restaurant

2. Inside Vyne

Part of the main restaurant Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
General Manager Chris Finnegan

3. Inside Vyne

General Manager Chris Finnegan Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The main bar

4. Inside Vyne

The main bar Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonPaul Harrison