Vyne: 12 pictures inside Preston's newest bar and restaurant
Take a look inside the newest restrauant to open in Preston City Centre.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 08:23 GMT
Last Friday (March 10), Vyne opened on Friargate, promising to be a modern bar specialising in small plates, cocktails, international wines and sunday roasts.
Yesterday, the Post shared pictures of Vyne’s delicious looking menu, but now it is time to take a look inside the venue itself.
The interior was designed by owners Serena Baxter and Paul Harrison, and the style is similar to that of one of their other Lonely People Cocktail Bar.
