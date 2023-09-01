News you can trust since 1886
The Fleece Inn: New look for Grade-II listed Penwortham pub

Penwortham’s most historic pub is being given a striking new look.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:33 BST

The Fleece Inn, in Liverpool Road, is undergoing an external makeover, weeks after it’s shabby state was highlighted by the Post.

Gone are the rotten fascia boards, flaking window sills and run-down rendering, and in is a new blue and cream colour scheme, signage and outdoor bar area.

The work, which was promised by owners Greene King in July, also includes two wall murals. Both depict the iconic Lamb of St. Wilfrid who is the Patron Saint of Preston, with one on the gable end of the attached workshop, and the other facing into the beer garden.

Background

The pub dates back to the early 1700s and is part of Penwortham’s Conservation Area, next to the town’s iconic water tower and Rawsthorne Road.

Together with its attached cottage and workshop, it was listed by Historic England in May 1976.

The iconic pub now has a blue and cream exterior

1. New Look

The iconic pub now has a blue and cream exterior Photo: Catherine Musgrove

One of the two new murals outside

2. Mural

One of the two new murals outside Photo: Catherine Musgrove

The beer garden has also been given a cheerful overhaul and features an outdoor bar area

3. Beer garden

The beer garden has also been given a cheerful overhaul and features an outdoor bar area Photo: Catherine Musgrove

Decorators are still on site

4. Out with the old

Decorators are still on site Photo: Catherine Musgrove

