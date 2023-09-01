Penwortham’s most historic pub is being given a striking new look.

The Fleece Inn, in Liverpool Road, is undergoing an external makeover, weeks after it’s shabby state was highlighted by the Post.

Gone are the rotten fascia boards, flaking window sills and run-down rendering, and in is a new blue and cream colour scheme, signage and outdoor bar area.

The work, which was promised by owners Greene King in July, also includes two wall murals. Both depict the iconic Lamb of St. Wilfrid who is the Patron Saint of Preston, with one on the gable end of the attached workshop, and the other facing into the beer garden.

Background

The pub dates back to the early 1700s and is part of Penwortham’s Conservation Area, next to the town’s iconic water tower and Rawsthorne Road.

Together with its attached cottage and workshop, it was listed by Historic England in May 1976.

New Look The iconic pub now has a blue and cream exterior

Mural One of the two new murals outside

Beer garden The beer garden has also been given a cheerful overhaul and features an outdoor bar area