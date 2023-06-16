This week we revealed how the new landlady of the Sir Tom Finney Pub in Penwortham had commissioned two murals of her sporting hero for the front of the building in Central Drive.

At the unveiling of a new Preston Hot Potato van also bearing his father’s name, Sir Tom’s son, Brian, was asked what he made of the art work.

He said: “They’re superb, they’re really worth a visit to see.

How the pub looks now

"My son sent me a video showing them being done and they’re unbelievable, really. They’re absolutely spot on.”

Who’s idea was it?

The idea for the murals came from Jen Williams, landlady of the Sir Tom Finney, and massive PNE fan.

Jen had been following the work of artist Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti since lockdown, and asked him to take on the commission in a bid to bring back the identity of the pub.

Brian Finney

Scott worked for three days on the murals and a TikTok video showing him at work has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

She said that she has been inundated with compliments about the artwork, and has welcomed back many old faces to the pub.

Memorabilia

Jen is also keen to restore the Sir Tom memorabilia display that was once a key part of the pub.

Snow Graffiti's version of The Splash