Sir Tom Finney murals: Here's what the son of the PNE legend had to say

The son of PNE and England legend Sir Tom Finney has spoken out on the new murals in his father’s honour.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This week we revealed how the new landlady of the Sir Tom Finney Pub in Penwortham had commissioned two murals of her sporting hero for the front of the building in Central Drive.

At the unveiling of a new Preston Hot Potato van also bearing his father’s name, Sir Tom’s son, Brian, was asked what he made of the art work.

He said: “They’re superb, they’re really worth a visit to see.

How the pub looks nowHow the pub looks now
"My son sent me a video showing them being done and they’re unbelievable, really. They’re absolutely spot on.”

Who’s idea was it?

The idea for the murals came from Jen Williams, landlady of the Sir Tom Finney, and massive PNE fan.

Jen had been following the work of artist Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti since lockdown, and asked him to take on the commission in a bid to bring back the identity of the pub.

Brian FinneyBrian Finney
Scott worked for three days on the murals and a TikTok video showing him at work has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

She said that she has been inundated with compliments about the artwork, and has welcomed back many old faces to the pub.

Memorabilia

Jen is also keen to restore the Sir Tom memorabilia display that was once a key part of the pub.

Snow Graffiti's version of The SplashSnow Graffiti's version of The Splash
If anyone has any items such as caps, kits, boots, or any other items related to Sir Tom, email: [email protected]

