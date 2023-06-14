Two large murals have been created at the front of the Sir Tom Finney pub in Central Drive, Penwortham, of the England and PNE legend who died in 2014.

The idea was the brainchild of new landlady Jen Williams, a self-confessed "massive" North End fan.

She said: "I felt like the pub had lost a bit of its identity.

"And for quite a few years me and some friends had commented on how the outside of the pub looked a bit of a shell, so I knew I had to do this."

Jen had been following the work of artist Scott Wilcock of Snow Graffiti since lockdown, and asked him to take on the commission.

Over three days, using a selection of Jen's favourite pictures, he created a version of the iconic 'splash' photo underneath the snug window, and a collage near the dining entrance.

Jen said: "Everyone who sees the murals loves them. They bring a smile to peoples faces.

"There was one man who hadn't really been out of the house for eight months as he cares for his wife who’s in a wheelchair, but he decided he wanted to bring her out and see these.

"We spoke for half an hour about how he'd worked with Tom Finney, and I've had lots of similar conversations with other people.

"It made me wonder how long it's been since people talked about him - and if you can't talk about him in here, where can you?”

The new welcome to the Sir Tom Finney

A video on Snow Graffitii’s TikTok page has been seen more than 27,000 times, and Jen says she’s had to put her phone on silent because of the influx of notifications on the mural posts.

Several members of the fans forum have been to visit and take pictures, and Jen is planning on introducing offers for season ticket holders on match days.

Appeal for memorabilia

She is also keen to restore the Sir Tom memorabilia display that was once a key part of the pub.

Visitor are being wowed by the murals

If anyone has any items such as caps, kits, boots, or any other items related to Sir Tom, email: [email protected]