The custom-built catering van has been created as a sibling for the famous Guild Tram on the city’s Flag Market, selling its famed ‘spuds and parched peas’.

Today, to a crowd of dozens under the scorching Preston sunshine, Brian Finney, son of PNE legend Sir Tom Finney, unveiled its name – The Sir Tom Finney Tram 472.

The unveiling on Preston Flag Market

Owner Tony Nelson had asked his social media followers for name suggestions, and picked this one by Chris Simm, to reflect the heritage of the city and the fact that produce of the Tram is a football fans favourite.

The number 472 is a nod to the number of appearances made by Sir Tom for Preston North End during his career.

Mr Finney said: “I think it’s super. My daughter is a good friend of Tony’s so I had an idea it might be this name.

Tony Nelson and Brian Finney

"It looks great.”

Asked if Sir Tom enjoyed parched peas, Brian replied: “Occasionally, yes. He loved any food!”

"The perfect name choice”

Tony, who has owned the Hot Potato Tram for 18 months, said: “I’ve been a PNE fan all my life, had a season ticket for as long as I can remember, and I used to deliver milk to Sir Tom when I was 14.

"He was a fans favourite, and the Tram is a fans favourite, so it seemed the perfect name choice.”

While the original will remain in the city centre, the Sir Tom Finney Tram will be towed to events across the North West and will be serving outside Deepdale on matchdays.

The new tram has been designed and built by Prestonian Michael Wilkinson and his team, taking six weeks to complete.

Its shape and colours are designed to evoke those of the trams that used to operate throughout Preston.

Michael said: “We went to town on this one, going really above and beyond.