A rat-infested takeaway has closed after being slapped with a zero hygiene rating by Preston health inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s food safety officers visited Chickos in Acregate Lane, Ribbleton after a tip-off revealed the takeaway was riddled with rats.

During their visit on October 8, inspectors found rat droppings on floors, worktops, shelves and boxes containing open packets of food.

The city’s food safety officers visited Chickos in Acregate Lane, Ribbleton after a tip-off revealed the takeaway was riddled with rats. | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dangerous levels of bacteria”

They also found evidence of ‘dangerous levels’ of food poisoning bacteria and cross contamination, while staff were not wearing suitable clean and protective clothing.

Surfaces were not being adequately sanitised and a number of items were stored outside in the rear yard, including a vending machine, which inspectors said provided pests with places to hide.

“Imminent risk to health”

“At the time of the inspection there was an imminent risk to health from the rat infestation,” said a city council health inspector, adding, “and there was evidence of droppings throughout the premises, on floors, shelving, worktops and in boxes containing open packets of food.”

Chickos in Acregate Lane, Preston was forced to close due to a rat infestation and received a zero hygiene rating from city health inspectors | Preston City Council

Chickos closed voluntarily to deal with the issues and avoid potential legal action from the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deep clean was carried out and its Indian owners - Ashpak Gulam Dashtageer, 56, and Shaji Muhammed Kunju, 51 - hired a pest control service to tackle the rat infestation.

A follow-up inspection was undertaken two days later and hygiene officers were satisified that conditions at the takeaway had been raised to a minimum legal standard to resume trading.

However, the takeaway failed to reopen and remains closed more than two months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statement from City Council

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “The inspector visited as a result of intelligence received and was able to gain access on October 8.

“At the time of the visit there was evidence of an active rat infestation, and there were numerous cleaning issues, which resulted in a voluntary closure being agreed.

“On October 10, during a follow up visit, it was agreed that the voluntary closure could be lifted, provided certain hygiene and pest controls remained in place.

“It was noted that the business had carried out a substantial deep clean and had a professional pest control company involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the business has not recommenced operating; there is no formal closure in place, and they are free to resume trading at any time.

“The team regularly receives information about the trading practices of businesses. While much of this intelligence relates to hygiene and pest activity in food businesses, the team also records and investigates concerns about the health and safety of employees; the safety of private water supplies; and the welfare of animals at catteries, kennels, pet shops and animal breeders operating online.

“If anyone is in doubt about the legal requirement to register their business, it’s better to be honest and come forward for advice and support, rather than waiting for us to contact you in response to a complaint or query from the public. There’s plenty of advice on our website.”