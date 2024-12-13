A Chinese restaurant manager has been prosecuted after mouse droppings were found scattered around its ‘filthy’ kitchen.

Food hygiene inspectors were horrified by what they saw in the kitchen of Great Fortune House in Cleveleys.

The restaurant in Victoria Road West remains open under new management and is popular for its all-you-can-eat buffet and takeaway service. Among its fans is former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison who now lives in Cleveleys with her husband and son.

The 59-year-old actress, best known for playing Heather Trott on the BBC soap, hosted a banquet and karaoke night at Great Fortune House in 2022 - around the time the hygiene offences came to light following routine inspections by Wyre Council in September 2022.

The soap star is a friend of its former owner and manager Angela Lui, also known as Angela Chang, who had managed the business for many years.

What did health inspectors find?

Council officers found extensive numbers of mouse droppings throughout the restaurant on floors, stored items, work surfaces and equipment.

The kitchen was dirty and greasy and there were a number of potential pest entry points into the premises.

There were risks of contamination of food and surfaces from flies, dirty cloths covering food, as well as food stored in bin liners and plates stored under the fly killer.

Inspectors said there was a lack of effective monitoring and safe systems of work and staff were inadequately trained.

Conditions were deemed so filthy that Wyre Council said it had no choice but to prosecute Great Fortune House.

The Council said there had been a history of poor conditions at the restaurant and takeaway and the business owner had previously received a caution.

Restaurant boss pleads guilty

Angela Lui pleaded guilty to eleven offences at Lancashire Magistrates Court, sitting at Preston on August 14, 2024.

The matter was referred to Preston Crown Court for sentencing, due to the seriousness of the case and on the November 22, 2024, Angela Lui was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 180 hours unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and Wyre Council were awarded full costs of £3,540.68.

She was also made the subject of a hygiene prohibition order, prohibiting her from being involved in managing any food establishment in the future.

The food business owner, Fortune Coming Limited, had been dissolved by the time of the hearing so Wyre Council proceedings against the Company had to be dropped.

The Council said it hopes the prosecution and prohibition send a clear message to managers of food businesses that they have a responsibility for food safety and compliance with the food hygiene regulations.

Councillor Lynne Bowen said: “Wyre Council takes food hygiene very seriously and if premises don’t comply, we have no qualms about taking action whenever and wherever necessary.

“I’d like to encourage members of the public to check food hygiene ratings before eating out or shopping for food.

“All food businesses such as restaurants, takeaways, shops or mobile food outlets across Wyre are visited and inspected by the council regularly.

“After each inspection, those who sell food directly to the public are awarded a food hygiene rating. You can check the food hygiene ratings of every food business in Wyre at ratings.food.gov.uk."