Food hygiene fails and passes as 19 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST

19 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on November 7.

1. Jamun Tree, Bolton Street, Chorley, PR7 3DX

Rated 4 on November 7. | Google

Rated 2 on October 31.

2. The Black Bull, Park Lane, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0NW

Rated 2 on October 31. | Google

Rated 4 on October 31.

3. Canton House, Fordstone Avenue, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 0EB

Rated 4 on October 31. | Google

Rated 4 on October 31.

4. Knott End Chippy, Wyre View, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AE

Rated 4 on October 31. | Google

